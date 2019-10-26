PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was charged on Friday for exposing himself near an elementary school.
Portland police said officers responded to the area of Northeast 24th Avenue and Northeast Alberta Street on a report of a subject exposing himself and performing lewd acts in public on Aug. 30.
When officers arrived at the scene and were unable to locate the subject.
Police said through their investigation, officers learned that the subject had also been exposing himself through a fence to Vernon Elementary School students.
With help from the community, School Resource Officers were able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Philip Martin Shupp.
Officers learned though the investigation that Shupp was a registered sex offender, according to police.
On Friday, Shupp, who was already in custody for other charges, was charged with felony public indecency.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the police non-emergency line at (503)823-3333.
