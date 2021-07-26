TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man is facing several charges including sex abuse after he reportedly followed and harassed two teenage girls on Saturday, according to the Tigard Police Department.
At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man following two 13-year-old girls as they were walking in downtown Tigard. Police said the girls reported they were walking on Southwest Main Street when a man began riding his bicycle behind them and followed them for about 10 to 15 minutes. The girls also said the man asked them if they "had weed" or wanted any, told them they were pretty, and got close enough at one point to touch one of them on the back of her leg, according to police.
Officers later found the man, identified as Deshon Pratt, outside a business in the 11900 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for stalking, third-degree sex abuse, and harassment.
The police department would like to recognize the young girls for how they handled the situation. They also would like to remind parents to take the opportunity to have a conversation with their kids about about what they should do if a similar thing were to happen:
- Be alert and aware in public to identify potential dangers.
- Avoid texting and distractions while out.
- Trust their intuition and act on it.
- Be assertive. Kids need to build confidence to say ‘no’ or may need to be rude to avoid an uncomfortable situation.
- Ask other adults for help, whether that is a police officer, store clerk, bus driver, postal worker, teacher or mentor.
- Call 911 when someone is doing something that makes them concerned for their safety.
(3) comments
Did he button his own shirt?
Never trust a guy who wears his shirt backwards. I hope I didn't misgender.
Haha I was going to ask why his shirt was on backwards. Gender him however you want. He's a perv anyway.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.