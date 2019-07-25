PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say they cited a man Thursday morning after he assaulted multiple people including an officer in downtown Portland.
Officers responded to the report of an assault at around 9:17 a.m. in the 200 block of Southwest Clay Street.
Police said they received reports that the suspect, later identified as Caleb Lopez-Parker, 23, had assaulted multiple people in unprovoked and random attacks. None of the victims needed to be taken to the hospital.
Lopez-Parker was also reportedly running into traffic and hitting his head against passing cars.
According to police, Lopez-Parker assaulted an officer while being taken into custody; after he was taken into custody, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries and was then issued a criminal citation.
No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.