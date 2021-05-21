Police: Man cited for disorderly conduct in SE Portland, 'realistic looking' pellet gun recovered

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was cited Thursday after police say he was found with a pellet gun that looked like a real semi-automatic pistol in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
Officers were called out to the 11200 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard at about 11:10 p.m. on a report of a man in the street yelling and holding a gun. Officers located the man, who was holding what appeared to be a small cardboard box, according to police.
Police said the man was uncooperative and tried to walk away from officers, while refusing to put the box down. After providing verbal warnings, police said an officer deployed a 40mm less lethal projectile and the man dropped the object. According to police, officers found a realistic looking pellet gun inside the box.
The man, identified by police as Gary G. Yeremyantas, 25, was criminally cited for interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.