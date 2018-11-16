PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle that happened in north Portland Thursday night.
At 11:17 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash in the 7400 block of North Willamette Boulevard.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found an injured man and multiple vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a crash. The driver of a red Volvo sedan was also located at the scene.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died due to his injuries. The victim's name has not yet been released.
Based on an investigation, officers believe the driver of the Volvo was driving west on North Willamette Boulevard when he crashed into multiple parked vehicles and the victim.
Police said the victim is believed to have been collecting bottles and cans at the time of the crash.
Officers believe speed and intoxication were contributing factors.
The driver of the Volvo has been taken into custody. His name and any charges he may be facing have not yet been released.
North Willamette Boulevard will be closed between North Burr Avenue and North Edgewater Street during the investigation.
Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division's Major Crash Team at 503-823-2103.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
