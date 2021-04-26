DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of breaking into a vehicle early Monday morning was confronted by the owner, according to the Dallas Police Department.
At about 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 600 block of Southeast Fir Villa Road. Police said the 911 caller reported her husband interrupted a theft from their vehicle and began to fight with the suspect.
It was reported that both the suspect and homeowner had a firearm.
With help from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, officers detained the suspect, who was identified as Evan Michael Neely.
Both firearms were relocated. Police said Neely's firearm was identified as a BB gun, which looked like a real handgun.
Neely was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, and possession of methamphetamine.
(2) comments
That's gonna hurt when the meth wears off :)
So the vehicle owner had a gun and still managed to NOT shoot the guy? Well he could never be a cop.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.