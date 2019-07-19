GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man accused of attacking another person with a hammer is at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Gresham police.
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating Jonathan Jones, 39, who they say attacked a stranger at the 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of Northeast 181st Avenue just after 5 a.m. Friday.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is receiving treatment for serious head injuries.
According to police, Jones is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs around 235 pounds, and has short dark hair and brown eyes.
He drives a tan 2014 Jeep Cherokee with Oregon licenses plates 006LLC.
Officers believe Jones has connections in the Gresham, Portland and Vancouver areas. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees Jones or his vehicle is asked to call 911; anyone who knows of Jones' whereabouts is encouraged to call police at their non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.
