MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A man contacted police on Thursday to report a vehicle vs bicycle crash that took place Tuesday evening.
Police said investigators learned that on Tuesday around 5 p.m., 27-year-old Austin Latham was riding his bicycle north-bound on the bike path along SE 17th Avenue and collided with a Kia Sol in the crosswalk of SE 17th Avenue and SE Lava Drive.
On Thursday, Latham called the Milwaukie police to report a vehicle vs. bicycle crash he was involved in.
Latham provided the investigating officer with contact information for the driver of the Kia Sol as well as a witness’s phone number. Police said Latham informed the investigating officer that he went to the hospital the following day with complaints of pain in his left arm and side.
Police contacted 29-year-old Evan Melgren, the driver of the Kia Sol.
Melgren explained to officers that he was driving south-bound on SE 17th Avenue and turned west onto SE Lava Drive before his vehicle was hit by Latham and his bicycle.
Melgren told police that Latham “came out of nowhere” and was travelling at a fast pace when he crashed into the rear driver’s side quarter panel of the Kia Sol.
Police said Melgren told police there were only scuff marks on his vehicle due to the crash, which he said wiped off.
Police contacted the witness, 56-year-old Todd Sonflieth.
Sonflieth told police he was riding his bicycle south-bound on the bike path just prior to the intersection of SE 17th Avenue and SE Lava Drive.
Sonflieth told police he saw Latham fail to stop at the posted stop sign on the bike path, prior to entering the intersection, and crashing into Melgren’s vehicle.
Police said no citations have been issued at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
