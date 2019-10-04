PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man was arrested after police say he fled from a U.S. Marshal and crashed a stolen vehicle in northeast Portland Thursday evening.
At around 5:15 p.m., officer responded to assist a U.S. Marshal in the area of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street.
Police said the Marshal attempted to stop a Les Schwab vehicle that was reported as stolen, but the driver fled and crashed into another vehicle. The driver then fled on foot.
Officers, along with a K-9 team and the Air Support Unit, set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect.
Police said the suspect, identified as Christopher P. Thomas, was located in the 4600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.
According to police, officers located a .380 handgun, a rifle, and a suspected methamphetamine pipe in the stolen vehicle.
Thomas was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of firearms, two counts of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public, reckless burning, failure to perform duties of a driver - property damage, and attempting to elude a police officer.
