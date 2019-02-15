MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A man attempted to drive away from a police officer on Friday.
Around 3:11 p.m., a McMinnville officer attempted to stop a blue Honda Civic for a speeding violation in the 1400 block of SW Fellows Street.
Instead of stopping, the Honda began running stop signs and speeding in an attempt to run from the officer.
Soon, the Honda lost control, crashed into a curb and traveled into the front yard of a residence in 1600 block of SW Apperson Street, according to police.
However, the driver was able to still drive the damaged car, drove out of the yard and continued to flee through the surrounding neighborhoods.
The driver soon stopped the vehicle due to the severe damage and difficulty to control after crashing and fled on foot on SW Sunset Drive near SW Ashley Drive.
Police said the officer chased the suspect on foot into the area of SW Fellows Court, where containment was set up with the assistance of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect was soon found hiding in the yard of a residence on SW Fellows Court and taken into custody.
The suspect driver was identified as Paul Anthony Bonds, 26, of McMinnville.
Officers learned that Bonds was performing some mechanical work for the owner of the Honda, who identified himself as a friend of Bonds.
Bonds was lodge for the following charges, reckless driving, felony attempt to elude in a vehicle, misdemeanor attempt to elude on foot, and driving while revoked misdemeanor.
Police said due to the extensive damage he recklessly caused to the friend’s car during the pursuit, Bonds was additionally charged with second-degree criminal mischief.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.