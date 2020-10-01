PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.
Just after 5:30 a.m., officers were called out to reports of a shooting in the area of Northeast 111th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Police told FOX 12 that a man was found dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.
Mobile Command Center is now here as @PortlandPolice detectives determine what happened. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/vurwXsDgV8— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) October 1, 2020
No other victims were located.
No suspect information is available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or at Scott.Broughton@portlandpolice.com, or Detective Joseph Corona at 503-823-0508 or Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov.
