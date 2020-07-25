PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man died and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in southeast Portland Saturday.
Officers responded to the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 158th Avenue at approximately 7:12 p.m.
When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
Late Saturday, police said that one man had died, and the other was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, are asked to contact Detective Winters at williamw.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Law at travis.law@portlandoregon.gov and refer to incident #20-232529.
