GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - A man died Sunday evening after being struck by a Union Pacific train in Gladstone.
The crash happened just after 10 p.m. near River Lane and Edgewater Road.
Police told FOX 12 that a man was walking on the tracks when he was struck by a southbound Union Pacific train.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Union Pacific says the train crew was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
"Union Pacific says the train crew was not injured". WELL DUH! The front of the train may need washing though. Man versus train = train always wins!
