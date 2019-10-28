HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred early Monday morning in Hillsboro.
At around 4:38 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash at Northwest 185th Avenue and Walker Road.
Police said a man was crossing NW 185th when he was struck by a southbound car. The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.
The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.
Southbound NW 185th was closed between Walker Road and Holly Street, and one lane of northbound NW 185th was also closed. Police said the closure will last at least a few hours.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
