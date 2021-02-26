PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the Piedmont neighborhood Thursday night.
Officers were called out to a report of shots fired in Farragut Park, located at 7736 North Kerby Avenue, at about 10:43 p.m.
Police said officers arrived to the park and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics responded, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified.
According to police, no suspect information is available at this time and no arrests have been made.
Homicide detectives are leading the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.
Police responded to another shooting Thursday evening exactly two hours before the one at Farragut Park. The first shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Northeast 66th Avenue. Two people were injured and one man was killed, according to police.
(1) comment
PPB needs to go to Jo Ann "I hate the police and everything about them, Uber and Lyft drivers are racist" Hardesty's house / bunker and arrest her for being an accessory to murder since it was her brainiac idea to defund the police and disband the GVRT.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.