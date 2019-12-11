PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man has died after being shot in northeast Portland Wednesday evening.
At around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to the area of Northeast Garfield Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street on the report that someone had been shot.
Officers arrived to the scene and located an injured man. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life saving measures.
The victim's identity has not been released.
The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau's Homicide Division are conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident, or what led up to it, is asked to contact Homicide Detective Anthony Merrill at (503) 823-4033 or Anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774 or scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov.
