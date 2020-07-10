PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested following a deadly shooting in southwest Portland Thursday evening.
At around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the 8300 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard on reports of a shooting and that a man had been shot.
Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Jordan Clark was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree murder.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Clark will make his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.
Police said there is "misinformation" circulating about the investigation. Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses and there is no information at this time to support race was a factor in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-0781 or ryan.foote@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-0395 or travis.law@portlandoregon.gov.
