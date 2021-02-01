Police lights

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in the Hazelwood neighborhood Sunday evening.

Officers were called out to a stabbing in the 100 block of Northeast 120th Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a stab wound. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Homicide Division detectives are leading the ongoing investigation.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.

