PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspicious death investigation is underway after police say a man was found injured and later died in north Portland Monday morning.
At around 6:14 a.m., officers responded to the request for a welfare check in the 10200 block of North Mohawk Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and located an injured man. Police said the man later died.
The cause and/or manner of death is not being released at this time.
.@PortlandPolice are investigating a suspicious death in North Portland this morning. Officers have two crime scenes, one on N. Mohawk Ave. & the other N. Allegheny Ave. They were first called out here for a welfare check. More details ➡️ https://t.co/QUe1LJd9Cf @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/uJpBtuOD94— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) October 14, 2019
Police have secured the scene and detectives are responding to assist officers.
No other details have been released, but police said there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
