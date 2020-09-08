PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 68-year-old man who was struck by a driver in northeast Portland last month has died from his injuries, according to police.
On Aug. 30, just after 7 p.m., officers responded to Northeast Dekum Street and Northeast Grand Avenue on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, identified as Edward Tiffany, of Gresham, was taken to an area hospital and was stabilized. Police said he was slightly improving.
The driver left the area after the crash, but was located a short distance away by an officer. Police said the driver cooperated with the investigation. Impairment was not a factor in the crash.
The driver, who has not been identified, was issued citations at the time.
An investigation revealed that Tiffany was crossing NE Dekum in a crosswalk when he was struck by the driver, according to police.
On Saturday, police said they were notified by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office that Tiffany had died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.
The crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to investigator Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or garrett.dow@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
