PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a man died at a hospital following a severe crash in southeast Portland Monday night.
At around 11:17 p.m., officers responded to the 10100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Police said a vehicle crashed into a pole.
The driver, identified as 36-year-old Saw Poe Tu, was taken to an area hospital with significant injuries. Police said he later died.
The Major Crash Team is continuing to investigate the crash. No further details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
