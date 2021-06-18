PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the Montavilla neighborhood Thursday night.
Just before 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to a report that a person with apparent gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital in the 4800 block of Northeast Glisan Street. Police said the victim was taken to another hospital due to the severity of his injuries. The victim, a man whose name has not yet been release, later died at the hospital, according to police.
Officers located a crime scene in the 7400 block of Northeast Glisan Street, which police said they believe is connected. No arrests have been made, and no additional details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762 or Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768.
