Police: Man dies at hospital after stabbing in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Just after 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a stabbing at Southeast Division Street and Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from an injury. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police said another man involved remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. No suspects are being sought and no arrests have been made, according to police.
The Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 793-3721, or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.
