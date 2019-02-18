PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person has died following a shooting that happened in southeast Portland Monday morning.
Officers responded to the report of gunfire at the Tik Tok Restaurant & Bar, located at 11215 Southeast Division Avenue, at around 12:47 a.m.
When officers and medical personnel arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from traumatic injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Homicide detectives have responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.
Police said there is no threat to the public. Suspect information was not provided.
Southeast 112th Avenue from SE Division to SE Lincoln will be closed for several hours due to the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
