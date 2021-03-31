PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person has died following a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Just after 4:30 a.m., officers were called out to the report of a person shot at the 7-Eleven located in the 1900 block of North Lombard Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with injuries consistent with gunfire. Paramedics with Portland Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response attempted lifesaving measures.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to police.
Police said the victim, who has not yet been identified, was believed to be a customer of the convenience store.
No further details have been released at this time.
Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395, or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.
