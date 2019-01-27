MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound in McMinnville Saturday night.
Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting complaint at a home in the 1200 block of Northeast 10th Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old Dayton man dead from a single gunshot wound. Police say those on scene have been cooperating with officers.
Police do not believe there is a danger to the public as a result of this incident.
No further information was released.
Police say this case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the McMinnville Police Department tip line at 503-434-2337.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
