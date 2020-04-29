Police: Man driving home to Wisconsin arrested with 132 pounds of marijuana in S. Oregon

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Wisconsin man was arrested with 132 pounds of marijuana in his car in southern Oregon, according to police.
An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a 2020 Chrysler van on Interstate 5 near Milepost 60 in Josephine County on Tuesday.
The trooper reported seeing several signs of criminal activity, and a search was conducted of the vehicle.
Police said two large duffel bags were found, containing around 132 pounds of marijuana.
The suspect told police he had flown into Medford and was driving back home to Wisconsin.
Bryant Oglen, 52, was cited and released on the charge of unlawful import-export of marijuana.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
