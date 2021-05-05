SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man is facing multiple counts of arson following a four-alarm fire that tore through a storage facility in Salem.
On Monday, at around 6 p.m., the Salem Fire Department was called out to a fire at Airport Self Storage, located at 2142 Turner Road Southeast.
Police said the four-alarm fire burned for several hours and destroyed multiple storage units. The fire caused more than $1 million in damage.
Detectives determined the fire was not accidental in nature and an arson investigation was started, according to police.
During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Tristan Sillman, of Salem. Police said Sillman was located at Cascades Gateway Park on Tuesday and taken into custody.
After follow-up interviews with detectives, Sillman was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on 25 counts of second-degree arson and 25 counts of first-degree criminal mischief. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon.
