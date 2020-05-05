PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with one of seven overnight shootings that occurred in Portland on New Years Day.
Johnny Wayne Ramsey II, 27, was arrested on Monday and faces charges including attempted murder, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Ramsey II was involved in a shooting that seriously injured a person on Jan. 1 around 12:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard, according to investigators.
Detectives say there was an altercation in a nearby parking lot prior to the shooting. They say Ramsey II fled the area in a vehicle. No additional information was released.
