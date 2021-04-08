Police: Man facing charges after armed robbery in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man is facing multiple charges after attempting to rob a bar in Gresham on Wednesday.
According to court documents, a Gresham police officer was driving in the area of Powell Boulevard and Southeast Cleveland Avenue when he saw someone who captured his attention because he was walking briskly while wearing a clown mask and sunglasses that covered his face.
Moments later, dispatch advised of a robbery that just happened at Jimmy’s Bar located at 851 East Powell Boulevard. That’s when the officer pulled up behind the subject, later identified as Harold Vanhooser, and ordered him to stop.
Court documents state that Vanhooser tried to hit the officer with a bat that was also used in the robbery while trying to bring him into custody. Another officer later arrived to help and noticed Vanhooser was wearing rubber gloves and had an assortment of bills falling out of his sweatshirt pocket.
At the time he was arrested police say he was in possession of an orange baseball bat and a Popeye’s bag containing handcuffs, pepper spray, a pocket knife, fireworks, a hammer and a crowbar.
Vanhooser is facing multiples charges including robbery in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and attempted assault in the second degree.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 16.
