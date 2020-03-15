Police: Man facing charges after carjacking in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing charges after Portland police say he carjacked two people in the Glenfair neighborhood Saturday evening.
Just after 7:34 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 15800 block of Southeast Stark Street.
Two victims told officers that they were religious missionaries and were parked in their 2019 Toyota Rav4 when a suspect approached and demanded their vehicle.
When they refused, police say the suspect implied he had a weapon, prompting them to get out. The suspect then stole the vehicle.
No one was injured. Officers searched for the suspect but did not locate him.
About three hours later, police found the stolen vehicle near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 88th Avenue with two people inside.
Officers detained the driver and passenger. Police say no firearm was recovered.
Police say the driver, 41-year-old Harold A. Davis Jr., was identified as the robbery suspect and was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant.
After follow-up by robbery detectives Sunday morning, Davis now faces additional charges of robbery in the second degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Robbery Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or email brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.
