PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man pulled out a shotgun in northeast Portland Sunday afternoon and ordered a person to get inside his car.
Timothy E. Thompson, 53, is facing charges in connection to the crime, including kidnap in the first degree, assault in the second degree, three counts of menacing, and possession of methamphetamine.
Portland police say the crime occurred in the 8400 block of NE Broadway Street at 12:51 p.m. They say Thompson pointed the shotgun at other people in the area before ordering the victim to enter his car.
As officers responded, they were informed that two people involved in the disturbance were leaving the scene in a blue car.
Law enforcement located the car at NE 82nd Avenue and NE Tillamook Street and called additional officers to help with a high-risk stop. Two people were taken into custody and a shotgun in the car’s trunk was seized as evidence, according to police.
The victim was treated for minor injuries.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
