KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Keizer police arrested a man as part of an ongoing investigation involving identity theft.
On Tuesday, an officer stopped a vehicle being driven by 35-year-old Matthew Rouch. The vehicle was pulling a trailer that had an ATV on it.
According to police, the trailer and ATV were later determined to be stolen.
During a follow-up investigation, detectives searched a home in the 4900 block of 13th Avenue Northeast.
According to police, detectives found an organized identity theft operation at the home.
Rouch was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, second-degree attempted theft, second-degree forgery, and identity theft. His bail is set at $42,500.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
