PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after police say he fired a gun at another person following a fight.
At around 5:50 p.m., officers were called out to the report of shots fired at the Citizen East Apartments, located in the 4600 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and located evidence of gunfire, but no victims.
During an investigation, police said officers learned that a fight between subjects known to each other had occurred. After the fight, one of the men involved retrieved a firearm and fired shots at the other person.
Police said the suspect was determined to be 50-year-old Tony Briggs.
Briggs was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, and a warrant for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Gun Violence Reduction Team Detective Todd Teats at (503) 823-2137 or at todd.teats@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Jeff Pontius at (503) 823-2081 or jeff.pontius@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
"fired shots". And missed every time:). And the provenance of the gun please!
