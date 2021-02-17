PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening after officers responded to reports of shots fired in north Portland.
Officers were called out to shots heard in the 5800 block of North Michigan Avenue at about 7:48 p.m.
Officers arrived to the scene and found evidence of gunfire.
Police said officers learned that the suspect, identified as Tyler Wayne Beard, confronted a person and fired shots. Beard then forced the person to leave with him in his vehicle.
The investigation led officers to an apartment in the 7300 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street.
According to police, Beard left the apartment and attempted to flee on foot. He was taken into custody shortly after 9 p.m.
The Portland Police Special Victims Unit took over the investigation.
Beard was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree kidnap - domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon - domestic violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
