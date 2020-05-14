PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a man Wednesday after he fled a traffic stop and later crashed in northeast Portland.
From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., officers with the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division were conducting a pedestrian crosswalk safety mission near the intersection of Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 106th Avenue were it is a 20 miles per hour zone.
During the mission, officers attempted to stop a motorcyclist for excessive speed, but the operator did not stop.
Police said officers later located the motorcycle crashed in the area of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street. The suspect had fled on foot.
After setting up a perimeter, officers located the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Christopher D. Hensley.
Hensley was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of reckless driving, attempting to elude police officer - vehicle, attempting to elude police officer - foot, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
In total, officers issued 25 citations and 27 written warnings during the mission on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.