PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man fled a traffic stop and later ran from a crash scene before he was arrested during a search in northeast Portland early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Police said an officer stopped a vehicle sometime before 2 a.m. and learned the driver had a warrant.
The driver, identified as Zachary Mitchell Johnson, fled the scene in his vehicle after he was told he had a warrant, according to police.
The officer later located the vehicle at around 2:05 a.m. after it crashed in the area of Northeast 141st Drive and Northeast Shaver Street. Johnson was not located at the crash scene.
Officers set up a perimeter and began searching for Johnson. With the help of a K-9, officers were able to locate Johnson and arrest him.
Police said Johnson was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on his warrant charges of aggravated identity theft, first-degree burglary and identity theft.
