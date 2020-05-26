HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested Monday after Hillsboro police say he drove off the road, spilled beer cans out of his trunk, and then took off with a box containing drugs.
Police said the suspect was westbound on Southeast Morgan Road when he drove around another car stopped at Southeast Minter Bridge Road, went through the intersection, and crashed on a hillside.
The suspect got out with a box and ran into the nearby landfill.
Police said employees at the landfill chased the suspect down and stopped him. When officers arrived, the suspect ran off again while still carrying the box.
After a foot chase, officers took the suspect into custody.
According to police, the box contained pills, drugs, and material for selling drugs.
Police said empty beer cans spilled out of the trunk of the suspect's vehicle after the crash, but he wasn't arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was booked into the Washington County Jail for unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal mischief, attempt to elude police officer, failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged, and driving while revoked.
