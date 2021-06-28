PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the Madison South neighborhood Monday morning.
Officers were called out to a report of a shooting on Rocky Butte, in Joseph Wood Hill Park, at about 4:30 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead, according to police. The victim has not yet been identified.
Detectives have responded to the scene for the investigation. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates this was a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-823-0781 or Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov.
