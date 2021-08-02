HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Hillsboro bar early Monday morning.
At about 12:49 a.m., officers were called out to 18 23 Mystery Bar, located at 1823 Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway, on the report of a shooting. Police said a man in his 40s was found dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.
There's no word if a suspect is in custody. No additional details have been released by police at this time.
(3) comments
Obviously, another tragic loss of life due to covid.
What color was the victim?
Chartreuse..seriously, what difference does it make? It's Hillsboro, so take a guess as to the country of origin.
