TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway in Tigard after a man was found dead following a shooting early Friday morning.
Police said officers were called to a domestic disturbance with a weapon at a home in the 15000 block of Southwest 79th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man, who had been shot, dead inside the home.
According to police, there is no threat to the public.
No charges have been filed and the names of those involved are not being released, police said. The investigation is ongoing, and the Washington County District Attorney's Office will be reviewing the case.
Police said an update may be released on Monday once the autopsy is finished.
