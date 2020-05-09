Police: Man found dead after stabbing in N Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating the death of a man found dead after stabbing in North Portland on Friday.
At 11:39 p.m. officers responded to the area of the 9500 block of North Lombard Street on a report that someone had been stabbed. When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into his death is ongoing and no other information was given at the time of the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov or detective Travis Law at 503-823-0395, travis.law@portlandoregon.gov .
