PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man found dead at a homeless camp in southwest Portland died of blunt force trauma, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police provided an update on the investigation Monday.
The case began when officers responded to Southwest 4th Avenue and Caruthers Street last Wednesday morning. The scene was described by police as a homeless camping area.
Nathaniel Philip Carlow, 42, was found dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives were called out to conduct an investigation.
Few details were initially released. On Monday, police said the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office had determined Carlow’s cause of death, but the manner of death is undetermined and remains under investigation.
Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Detective William Winters at 503.823.0466 William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
