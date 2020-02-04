KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Monday evening.
At around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to the report of a crash in a parking lot at 2555 Jorie Lane Northeast.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead inside a crashed vehicle.
According to police, the death was suspicious and not consistent with the evidence at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, but detectives have determined that the community is not at risk.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Arsen Avetisyan at 503-390-3713.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.