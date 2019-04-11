PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway in the St. Johns neighborhood after a man was found dead Wednesday night.
At around 8:34 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check of a home in the 8100 block of North Jersey Street.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man dead inside. The man has not yet been identified.
Police said homicide detectives were called to the scene based on a preliminary investigation.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Police said detectives, along with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, arrested 26-year-old Logan N. Johannsen in St. Helens Thursday morning in connection with the man's death.
Johannsen was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of murder, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Johannsen in the past three days to contact detectives.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Homicide Detective Travis Law at (503) 823-0395 or travis.law@portlandpolice.gov or Detective Vince Cui at (503) 823-0449 or vince.cui@portlandpolice.gov.
