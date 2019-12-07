TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTv) - A man was found dead inside a home Saturday morning.
Tillamook police said they responded to a residence at the 2600 block of 6th Street in Tillamook on report of an assault around 5:35 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside the home and discovered that a possible suspect involved had fled on foot.
Law enforcement located the suspect in the vicinity of 8th Street and Stillwell Avenue. The subject was taken into custody without further incident and lodged in jail, according to police.
The deceased man was identified as Jeffery A. Carr Jr, 43, of Tillamook.
The suspect was identified as Michael Joseph Blaser Jr, 35, of Tillamook. Blaser is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
Police said the incident is still under investigation.
