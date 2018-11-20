PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead on the Burnside Bridge early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a report of an injured person on the south sidewalk at the midspan of the bridge at around 12:33 a.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found an unconscious man lying on the sidewalk. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the man, who has not been identified, died from a gunshot wound.
Homicide Detail detectives have responded to the scene to lead the investigation.
Police do not believe there is a danger to the public.
According to police, it is too early in the investigation to determine if this case is connected to a suspicious death investigation that began on Monday underneath the Morrison Bridge.
The Burnside Bridge will be closed to all traffic during the investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.