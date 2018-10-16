PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a suspicious death in northeast Portland on Tuesday.
Officers said they responded to a bike path near Northeast 122nd Ave and Northeast Siskiyou Street on the report of an injured person around 7:23 a.m.
A man was found lying on the bike path and was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to police.
Police said circumstances were considered suspicious-in-nature and members of the PPB Detective Division's Homicide Detail have responded to investigate.
The cause and manner of death will be determined by a medical examiner, according to police.
Anyone with information about the death should contact the PPB Detective Division's Homicide Detective at 503-823-0479
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
