PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead in downtown Portland early Monday morning.
Officers responded to the report of an assault in the area of Southwest Broadway and Southwest Alder Street at around 12:31 a.m.
When officers and medical personnel arrived to the scene, they found an unconscious man bleeding heavily on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said officers detained a person several blocks away from the scene.
The person detained, identified as 38-year-old Daniel Paul Conner, was later booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Homicide Detectives are leading the investigation.
Police said SW Broadway between SW Washington Street and SW Morrison Street, and SW Alder between SW Park Avenue and 6th Avenue was closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic during the investigation.
Conner is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau's Detective Division at 503-823-0400.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.