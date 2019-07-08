LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A 60-year-old man was arrested after police say he stole a cash register from a cafe in Lebanon early Monday morning.
At around 3:22 a.m., officer responded to an alarm activation at the Growler Cafe, located at 43 West Grant Street.
When officers arrived, they found the front door open. Additional officers, along with a Linn County Sheriff's Office K-9, responded to the cafe.
Police said no one was located inside, but there was evidence that someone had been in the business.
The business owner responded and reviewed surveillance video, which showed a man entering the business and attempting to open the cash register.
Police said when the man couldn't open it, he grabbed it and ripped it out. He then left the business.
Officers searched the area and the suspect was found hiding under a mattress. The stolen cash register was also located under the mattress.
Police said the man first gave a false name, but he was later identified as James Edward Canda.
Canda was booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, and giving false information to a police officer.
According to police, Canda has extraditable warrants out of Billing, Montana.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.